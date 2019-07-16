Onkar Kulkarni July 16 2019, 2.11 pm July 16 2019, 2.11 pm

Big fat Bollywood weddings tend to draw a lot of attention. The next one to watch out for, as per the buzz, is the wedding of Shraddha Kapoor and her photographer beau Rohan Shrestha. Reportedly, the duo has been dating for the last two years. If news sources are to be believed, the actress and the photographer are set to tie the knot next year. It’s said that mommy Shivangi Kapoor is super excited and is taking a lot of interest in the wedding preparations.

Amidst the strong buzz around the celebrity couple, in.com reached out to Rohan’s father who is a well-known photographer, Rakesh Shrestha. In an exclusive chat with us, he said, “The two of them have my blessings. I hope they remain happy all their life.” Ask Rakesh, if a wedding date has been fixed and he is quick to add, “Let them decide that. I am not the kind of father who interferes in his son’s personal life. They are professionally sound, career-oriented kids and are doing well in their life. When I decided to get married, I just went up to my father and told him that I am marrying this girl on so and so date and he said go ahead! I am very much like my father.” Speaking about his regards for Shraddha, he adds, “I like Shraddha as a girl. I have high regards and respect for her. Whatever they (Shraddha and Rohan) decide I will accept gracefully.”

Rakesh shares a long term equation with Shraddha’s family. Shedding more light on the equation, he says, “The Kapoor’s are family to me. I am close to both Shakti and Shivangi. During my struggling days, they supported me a lot. In fact, during those days I used to stay with them at their house too. It was like my second home. I have almost been brought up in the house.”