Bollywood weddings tend to make a lot of noise. Of late, it is Varun Dhawan's wedding that is making headlines. Buzz is that the actor is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, by the year-end. Preparations are on in full swing, so much that it has led to the delay of one of his upcoming films. The project is Remo D'Souza's dance flick called Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.
The movie, which was earlier slated to release on Nov 8, is now set for Jan 24 release. While sources blame it on Varun's marriage, director Remo has a difference of opinion. While talking exclusively with in.com, Remo said, "I did hear the buzz that the film's release is getting pushed because of Varun's marriage. Let me clear the air that it is untrue. It is being pushed because of the heavy post-production work of the film. It is being made in 3D and hence it is taking time." Considering he is still shooting with Varun amidst the buzz about his marriage, we asked Remo if he had any deets around the high profile nuptials ceremony. To this, he laughing adds, "I have no idea. You have to ask Varun about all this."
Earlier this year, in.com had exclusively spoken with Varun's uncle and actor Anil Dhawan. He had said “The family hasn’t officially announced anything about the wedding. Varun has his set of films which he needs to wind up. David (Dhawan) is busy with Coolie No. 1 remake which he wants to finish soon. Only after all this will Varun be set for his wedding.”
As per news sources, Varun and Natasha will pronounce each other husband and wife at a beachside wedding to be held in Goa this December. About the event, a source had been quoted by a publication saying, “The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding.”Read More