Exclusive: Suniel Shetty is keeping a close tab on son Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut - here's how

There is a lot that is being said and written about the big Bollywood debuts of Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. But amidst all this, we keep forgetting that there is another star kid who is making his way to the movies soon. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will reportedly be launched by none other than director Sajid Nadiadwala and although the senior actor feels that his son in his safe hands, but the actor is surely keeping a close tab on the launch of his son.

Suniel, as we all know is a disciplinarian. At the age of 56, he is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Just hop on to his Instagram account and you will find quite a few videos of him working hard in the gym. And it's not now that he has started looking after his body. Suniel has been health conscious from the beginning, which is why he has always kept away from alcohol and cigarettes. And he has instilled his values in Ahan too.

"Suniel has instilled the same values in Ahan as well. He has sent Ahan to Cannes, where he is taking a nutrition course. While most stars hook up with dietitians to keep their food habits in check, Suniel wants his son to take control of his eating habits," reveals a source to us EXCLUSIVELY.

Can(nes) you not A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty) on May 28, 2018 at 6:59am PDT

Apart from a nutrition course in Cannes, Ahan went to London last year to learn acting and train under action specialist as part of an extensive program. Well, we are waiting to see how successful the young Shetty turns out to be.