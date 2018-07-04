Exclusive: Suniel Shetty steps up to lift daughter Athiya's sagging career

Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty made her dream debut in Bollywood opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Salman Khan produced Hero. The film fared miserably at the box-office but the young actress managed to bag her second film Mubarakan, in which she has a blink-and-miss performance. Now it looks like dad Suniel has stepped up to rescue his daughter’s sagging career.

If sources are to be believed, Suniel Shetty will soon turn producer for his daughter's next film which will also see Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The film will soon hit the floor and its touted to be a suspense thriller. The 25-year-old actress is set to start shooting for a biopic based on Kashmiri footballer Afshan Ashiq in Manish Harishankar's Hope Solo. But the film hasn't kicked off yet and looks like Suniel doesn’t want Athiya to fade from memory and hence will be producing the film with Athiya in the lead.

Interestingly, Athiya's younger brother Aahan Shetty too will soon be making his debut in Bollywood with Nadiadwala Films. So it wouldn't be wrong to say that Suniel is a concerned father.