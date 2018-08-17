home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Exclusive: Sunny Leone dishes out dating hacks for millennials

Exclusive: Sunny Leone dishes out dating hacks for millennials

First published: August 17, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Updated: August 17, 2018 07:07 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

The stunning Sunny Leone is soon to be back with another episode of TV reality show Splitsville. The show extensively explores a bunch of youngsters and their romantic inclination. Sunny's recently released biopic Karenjit too is an honest depiction of her life, including on the love front. Given that she has always been open about her relationships and personal life, we decided to ask what dating tips she had for the Gen Y. What she said, makes a lot of sense indeed.

Here’s lookin at you kid!! Kiss kiss!! Hehe

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

"The more honest you are on your first date or first meeting, the easier your life is gonna be. If you don't like something or if you're looking for a certain thing in somebody and they don't have it, then don't waste your time. Because it's not gonna get any better. For women out there, the first-day question is, do you love your mother? Do you have a good relationship with her? And do you have a good relationship with your sister?," she says.

The actress went on to add how a man who has always treated his mother with utmost respect will do the same with his partner too.

Given how relationships are growing increasingly fragile and mutual respect is a scarce, these seem to be essential!

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #dating #Entertainment #Karenjit #relationship #Splitsville #Sunny Leone #Tips

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All