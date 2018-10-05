Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput Kizie Aur Manny pictures leaked, Sanjana Sanghi shoots in isolation

Sushant Singh Rajputs Kizie Aur Manny didn’t get off to a great start thanks to the controversy around leading lady Sanjana Sanghi. Now new pics from the film have leaked as well.

Our sources tell us that Sanjana shot for a song in isolation and extra crew members were asked to leave. The song was being shot in the auditorium of Atharva College of Engineering with Farah Khan choreographing it. In pictures, we can see Farah in conversation with the director.

Meanwhile, we have also learnt that Sushant has come up with a unique idea to keep the crew entertained. He asks puzzles to keep the team focused. Going by the picture though, we wonder how entertained is the crew. In the picture, we also see Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Sahil Vaid who seems to play a pivotal role in Kizie Aur Manny.

However, Sushant apparently has developed a very annoying habit on sets. Whenever he is shooting for an emotional scene, he only wants the director and the DOP to be on the set and unit is a little miffed because of this.

Looks like Kizie Aur Manny is turning out to be one roller-coaster ride for the makers.