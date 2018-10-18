Exclusive: Sushant Singh Rajput's Twitter verification gone, #MeToo stands strong

While the #MeToo movement has opened a pandora's box in India in the past few weeks, we look back at an incident that allegedly took place in August. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was accused of being overly "friendly" by his Kizie Aur Manny co-star, Sanjana Sanghi. A report in DNA claims that the debutant, Sanjana, felt uncomfortable.

“Sushant was trying to be ‘extra-friendly’ towards newbie Sanjana Sanghi. On one occasion, she seemed to have got uncomfortable and apparently brought it to the notice of her parents, who reportedly told her to return to the set only if she felt she should. One hears that as of now, shooting has come to a standstill.” revealed DNA.

The report went on to state that Fox Star Studios had denied that the shoot had been stopped and stated that the safety of their stars was very important to them. “We, as a studio, take the safety of our talent and crew with utmost seriousness. No such incident has happened on our sets and shoot has not been suspended. As a matter of fact, the final schedule of our shoot is on as we speak. We are looking forward to releasing the film in 2019.”

It seems that now Sushant Singh Rajput has taken to Twitter to post a clarification. He also posted screenshots of his conversation with Sanjana Sanghi in defence of these claims. Another noteworthy observation - his Twitter Verification Badge and profile picture seem to be missing. Have a look:

The last thing worth doing is to defend yourself of the fiction created by an agenda. People using this much required campaign for their personal agenda is too much to ignore. So here is the text conversation with Sanjana till the time I shot for the film. I let you decide. pic.twitter.com/9e65MH1VVB — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 18, 2018

A few months ago, Mukesh Chhabra tweeted how everything was okay on the sets.

Whoa, looks like Twitter took some stringent action!