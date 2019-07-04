Onkar Kulkarni July 04 2019, 2.12 pm July 04 2019, 2.12 pm

Looks like it is the season of breakups in Bollywood. Earlier there was a buzz about Tiger Shroff and his longtime girlfriend Disha Patani going through a rough patch. Though that piece of information is said to be just a rumour, news has arrived about another Bollywood couple's relationship to be in limbo. As per news sources, Swara Bhasker and her beau Himanshu Sharma have called it quits.

What's interesting is that the Veere Di Wedding actress has been allegedly dating the Tanu Weds Manu writer for 5 years. At multiple occasions, the two have been spotted enjoying each other's company. So, a sudden breakup has led to Swara's fans being surprised. We tried reaching out to Swara for her reaction, but she didn't respond to our text message nor did she answer or return the calls.

Meanwhile, in.com reached out to Himanshu through a phone call. After hearing us, Himanshu avoided the question citing back issues. "Actually, can I call you in some time? I have a very bad back problem. I am bedridden. I am not able to move. I want to see a doctor right now," he said. When requested to at least clear the air by just confirming or denying the piece of information, he said, "Sir will you allow me to get fine and talk to you please?"

Wonder if the screenwriter is finding it difficult to cope up with the apparent breakup, what with the physical stress.

About their relationship coming to an end, a source has been quoted by indianexpress.com, "Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma have parted ways due to their disagreement about what the future should look like. The separation is amicable."