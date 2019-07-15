Onkar Kulkarni July 15 2019, 4.29 pm July 15 2019, 4.29 pm

There was a strong buzz doing the rounds that Tabu’s nephew Fateh Randhawa will be making his Bollywood debut. Fateh is the son of Tabu’s sister Farah and her former husband Vindu Dara Singh. It was said that it is Karan Johar’s production venture Dostana 2 that will be the actor’s launch pad. As per the buzz, Fateh was cast along with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the film. However, it now comes to the light that Fateh isn’t making his Bollywood entry through this flick.

Confirming the same, Fateh’s father Vindu Dara Singh exclusively told in.com, “Fateh being cast in Dostana 2 is just a rumour. He is prepping up for his Bollywood debut though. In 2020 he will be seen making an entry in the Hindi cinema with a big film, produced under a big banner.” Ask him, if it is Karan who has taken his son under his wings and Vindu replies, “Yes he has met Karan.” Interestingly, it has been since four years that Fateh is gearing up for his big Bollywood break.

Talking about his prep, Vindu says, “Fateh has been working really hard. We as parents are really excited. Farah wants to be a perfectionist. He has literally been training for good 16-18 hours per day. His training consists of dance, acting and fighting classes. He has also made a studio at home where he practices. He has done his acting course from Barry Jones. Also, he took up lessons in fighting from Jackie Chan.”