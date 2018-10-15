Exclusive: The Katrina Kaif song from Thugs of Hindostan that nobody’s talking about

The trailer of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, has already garnered more than 62 million views. There’s buzz that the next promotional by Yash Raj Films will either be Katrina’s Suraiyya Meri Jaan, the title track starring Aamir, Katrina and Fatima or Vashmalle – all choreographed by Prabhu Deva. Vashmalle is picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. All three are expensive songs, picturised on grand sets in a lavish manner and are very festive in spirit, hence, are expected to release during Navratri.

In.com, however, can exclusively reveal details of a song that is strategically placed in the film and is Katrina’s third song in the film, Manzoore Khuda. A trade source tells us, “Manzoore Khuda is a sad and soulful song. There are many speculations about the reasons behind the song, one version says Katrina has a painful past because she lost her near and dear ones at the hands of the Britishers so when she sees Aamir in a function organised by them, she tries to convey her pain to him through the song.” The source further adds that “One day Kat was rehearsing on the song and had put it on her Insta story; she later deleted it. Manzoore Khuda is heart-breaking with some powerful lyrics. It’s a highly soulful song - just like the song Naina, picturised on Aamir Khan, in Dangal.” The song is reportedly sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and choreographed by Rekha and Chinni Prakash.

We can also reveal that Katrina has three songs in the film – the title track, Suraiyaa Meri Jaan and Mori Gudiya. “But the makers will most probably release Suraiyaa Meri Jaan keeping the festive spirit of Navratri in mind and because it is the only song which has the capacity of being a huge chartbuster which will double the hype around the movie, like Katrina’s Chikni Chameli had done before the release of Agneepath.”

Thugs Of Hindostan is said to be based on the thuggee (organised gang of professional robbers and murderers) cult in British India in the 19th century. Thugs Of Hindostan will be digitally remastered in the IMAX format and is said to have the widest release of over 6000 screens on Diwali. It brings together Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen for the first time. It has been speculated that the movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's English novel, Confessions Of A Thug (1839) based on the thuggee cult in British India but Aamir Khan has denied it.