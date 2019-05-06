Exclusive: The Kings have a plan for the million dollars they won at World Of Dance

Onkar Kulkarni May 06 2019, 8.35 pm May 06 2019, 8.35 pm

The Kings have been making a loud noise in the US with their breath-taking performances on American show World Of Dance. The Mumbai based dance troupe has been declared winners of the third season of the dance reality show. The group of 14 has managed to impress the three judges on the show including Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough with their amazing acts.

in.com reached out to the choreographer of the group who has been putting together their acts together throughout the show. Now back to India, Suresh Mukund speaks to us on the phone about his experiences in the US as they shot for the show. He says, “I am really excited that we did it! There were the world’s best dancers who we were competing with. The biggest challenge we faced there were the injuries. The dancers were doing high octane stunts and hence there were many injuries. If it was India, we could have replaced the injured one then and there, but that’s not possible when we are in another country and we have limited resources.”

“Another thing I like about international shows is that the dancers of the opposing teams also support and cheer for you if your act is way ahead of them. In India, the opposing teams would rather try to put you down, that’s not the case there,” he adds.

The Kings comprises of dancers from Vasai and Nalasopara, Suresh says that with the prize money – one million dollars - the members will buy their own homes. He elaborates, “The dancers here hail from the middle or lower middle class. 80 per cent of the money will go to the dancers thus each one will have Rs 50 lakhs, with which they will buy their own homes. The rest 20 per cent goes to me and for the betterment of the team.”

The Kings began the journey in 2009 by winning the dance reality show Boogie Woogie, they were also seen in India’s Got Talent, Dance Championship and also have won bronze in Hip-Hop international show. Interestingly, Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 2 was based on The Kings, with Varun Dhawan playing Suresh’s character.