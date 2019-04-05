Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman Khan's home in Indore

Onkar Kulkarni April 05 2019, 7.38 pm April 05 2019, 7.38 pm

Since the past week, Salman Khan has been busy shooting for Dabangg 3 at his hometown, Indore. Sonakshi Sinha too has joined the actor as the duo shoot the third installment of Prabhu Deva directorial. The actor and the team are said to be staying put in Madhya Pradesh for a period of 15 days. The news is that, while he shoots in MP, Salman has been put up at a 300-year-old fort, which is now converted into a heritage resort. The picturesque fort is situated by the bank of river Narmada.

Sharing more details on the same, a source from the sets informs, "It's a beautiful property and Salman has fallen in love with it. It's a 300-year-old fort owned by the Maharaja of Maheshwar. It has been converted into a heritage resort and every corner of this place is opulent." It's a fort where Ahilyabai Holkar ruled from 1765 to 1796 and built Ahilya Wada. In the year 2000, Prince Richard Holkar, her descendant and son of the last Maharaja of Indore, converted his home in Ahilya Wada into a guest residence which is now the famous world over as Ahilya Fort Hotel."

The Overview Of Ahilya Fort

The Ahilya Fort Hotel has 19 rooms which are decked up with vintage decor and furniture and are set in six buildings of the 18th century. The palace also has 3 acres of courtyards including Poshak Wada, Lingarchan, Badam Chowk etc, fountains, and gardens that link areas within the Wada.

Inside Ahilya Fort

Interestingly, at the fort, Salman also shot for important sequences for the film. The team is shooting at Ahilya Fort for 13 days where they also shot a larger-than-life title song featuring 500 background dancers along with Salman. After this, the team will be moving to Mandleshwar before they return to Maharashtra. Back to the state, Salman will be shooting in Wai for a marathon 80-day schedule.

Interiors of the room at Ahilya Fort

The franchise which took off in 2010 with Abhinav Kashyap at the helm saw its sequel in 2012 with Arbaaz Khan directing it. The third installment, Dabangg 3 is now being directed by Prabhu Deva, who directed Salman's hit film Wanted.

At the poolside