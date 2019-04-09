Onkar Kulkarni June 21 2019, 5.51 pm June 21 2019, 5.51 pm

In Kalank's latest released track Tabaah Ho Gaye, one can see Madhuri Dixit Nene showcasing her prowess for classical dancing. Dressed in ethnic wear and traditional accessories, Madhuri is seen dancing her heart out in the song sung by Shreya Ghoshal. What's interesting about the number is the fact that it has been choreographed by Bollywood's veteran choreographer - Saroj Khan. Together, the duo has known to work on chartbusters like Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Mera Piya Ghar Aaya (Yaraana), Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai (Khalnayak), Maar Dala (Devdas) among others.

After working on Devdas in 2002 with Madhuri, the two collaborated once again, only after a gap of 12 years, in 2014 for Gulaab Gang. The Dharma Productions venture gets back the magical duo after 5 years. An excited Saroj tells in.com, exclusively, "It was lovely working with Madhuri once again. It felt like a reunion, like as if a mother-daughter was meeting after a long time." She further adds, "Madhuri looked extremely happy as she clapped while I showed her the moves. She did not refuse to not do a single step and followed all my instructions. The toughest sequence was the climax part where she had to do numerous turns (pirouettes) as per the music."

Talking about how she received the project, Saroj adds, "I was surprised when Karan (Johar) called me to discuss the song. I heard that it was Remo (D'Souza, who was the dance director of the entire film) who suggested Karan that let Masterji (Saroj Khan) do the choreography of the song. He also came and told me that he wanted to see me choreograph while he becomes my assistant on the set. So while I did the steps, he worked behind the camera."