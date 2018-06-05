Exclusive: This is Salman Khan’s steep pay cheque for Race 3

The much-awaited third instalment of the Race franchise is all set to hit the theatres on June 15. Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead, and so has Remo D’souza, who has directed the third part instead of Abbas-Mustan, who have helmed the first two films. The trailer of Race 3 was dropped few days back and needless to say, it has made an impact on the audience with fans vouching for yet another blockbuster this Eid. It will surely make an insane amount of money at the box office, but will it go on to become Salman's highest grossing film till date? We will have to wait to find that out, but for now, we know that Salman is taking an exorbitant amount of money for the film.

We have EXCLUSIVE details that the amount of money Salman is taking home for Race 3 is somewhere between Rs 100 crore to Rs 125 crore. Yep! You read that right. A source reveals to us that Salman has already been paid a huge sum by producer Ramesh Taurani (of Tips Entertainment) when he signed the film, and the rest of it will come to him post the release, as he is also co-producing the movie under Salman Khan Films.

"Salman got a huge signing amount and now the rest of it will come to him post the release in terms of box office collection, satellite and music rights. If we do the addition, the total money that Salman is getting for Race 3 is anywhere close to between Rs 100 crore to Rs 125 crore," says the source.

So it majorly depends on the box office collection of the film as well. The more the number at the ticket windows, the fatter is Salman's pay cheque. While it's good for Salman, this also reveals that it has become impossible for producers cough up money for superstars of Bollywood, unless there is a big studio involved. Which is why stars like Salman, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are often producing their own films.

Race 3 will hit the big screens on June 15 and will also see Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.