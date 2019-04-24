Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Abhishek Singh April 24 2019, 8.52 am April 24 2019, 8.52 am

Varun Dhawan is currently one of the most popular gen next stars. Seven years in the industry, Varun has given some of the biggest films of his career. To name a few, he has Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2, Badlapur registered in his name. For his last release, Kalank, Varun went places to promote the film. Though the film didn't do well at the box office, that didn't stop the actor from celebrating his birthday in a special way.

According to sources, the actor decided to bring in his 32nd birthday with his boy gang at a place away from home. So Varun and his close group of friends zeroed down Thailand to celebrate his special day. Interestingly, Varun's girlfriend Natasha too was supposed to be with him on this trip but later she was dropped from the plan and it got limited to all boy's trip.

Here's a picture of Varun Dhawan from Kalank.

View this post on Instagram ZAFAR #mondaymotivation A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 14, 2019 at 9:40pm PDT

Huh, now this is interesting. One wonders why Natasha was dropped from the plan. Is it because Varun wanted to celebrate his birthday with his boy gang one last time before he gives away his bachelor tag? Gossip mill is buzzing with the rumour of Varun tying the knot soon with his gf Natasha Dalal. Varun now openly talks about his equation with Natasha and all have been anticipating their wedding for long. With Varun turning 32, one can expect him to settle down soon.

A bachelor's in Thailand, things just got interesting. *Hehe*