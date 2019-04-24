  3. Bollywood
Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Bollywood

Exclusive: THIS is where Varun Dhawan is bringing in his 32nd birthday

Varun Dhawan is apparently in Thailand celebrating his birthday with his boy gang.

back
BadlapurHumpty Sharma Ki DulhaniaJudwaa 2KalankNatasha DalalVarun Dhawan
nextStudent Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff treats fans with the first glimpse of Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan

within