Onkar Kulkarni June 26 2019, 5.21 pm June 26 2019, 5.21 pm

Back in 1994, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon set the screens on fire when they appeared in the iconic track Tip Tip Barsa Paani in Mohra. The song is once again in news, given that it's about to be remixed and reshot for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The 2.0 version features Akshay, who was seen in the original too, opposite Katrina Kaif. While the new song will be choreographed by Farah Khan, the old one was done by Rekha Prakash.

in.com spoke exclusively with the original choreographer of the song and interestingly, she feels that the new version “won’t” be able to recreate the same old magic. “Definitely not! History cannot be created again. It happens only once, the magic cannot be created twice,” she exclaims. Although Rekha feels that Katrina is a hardworking actress, she says that this jodi cannot beat the original pairing of Akshay and Raveena. Having said that, she has a message for Farah, “Please do better than me (smiles).”

Sharing some memories from the song, which was shot in the early 90s, Rekha recollects, “We had shot the number in a span of 3 days at Filmistan Studio (in Mumbai) on floor no. 2. I was arguing with the team that 3 days won’t be sufficient and that we will need 4 days to shoot the entire song. However, in the end, we did wind it up in just 3 days.” She further adds, “When we shot the song, I knew that it will become an instant hit. I wasn’t sure about the Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast song though. Surprisingly, it became popular too!”

in.com also connected with Farah Khan, who is choreographing the new track. She said, “I am not the producer of the film, so I cannot talk about the song at this point of time.” When we told her about Rekha’s thoughts, she signed off saying, “Her son is an assistant director on the project.” To this Rekha replies, “Well, my son Sushwanth Prakash has been working with Rohit Shetty for eight years. He is the 1st AD (Assistant Director) in this film.”