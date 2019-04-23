Exclusive: Varun Dhawan in talks for a comedy thriller and a spy thriller!

Onkar Kulkarni April 23 2019, 10.04 pm April 23 2019, 10.04 pm

A day before he turns 32 on April 24, In.com has an interesting piece of information for Varun Dhawan’s fans on the occasion of his birthday. Varun Dhawan is all set to venture into a never-done-before genre. In his career spanning seven years, the Judwaa 2 actor has never been seen in a comedy thriller or a spy thriller. News is that the actor is in consideration for these two films. Revealing the same, Shashank Khaitan, who directed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania confirms, “I am working on a spy thriller and a comedy thriller. I have already discussed the ideas with Varun. Whenever I do a film, he is my go-to actor. He has liked these scripts. In a month’s time, we’ll announce which project we are going ahead with.”

There was also a buzz that Shashank, who’s associated with Dharma Productions, is working on Rannbhoomi with Varun. When quizzed about the same, he was quick to add, “Well frankly, I am working on the two thrillers and Rannbhoomi. As I said we are figuring out which one should we go ahead with.” Shashank shares a great rapport with Varun. His first two films as a director featured Varun. “I want him to work in my movies. Every time I get a fresh idea, I get in touch with him. We share that comfort level with each other. In fact, when I directed Dhadak, the first person I showed it to was Varun. He too takes suggestions and opinions from me.”

It was in February last year that there was buzz about Varun doing Rannbhoomi with Shashank. The project was to star Sara Ali Khan opposite the actor. In the announcement made on social media, it was mentioned that the warrior film is slated for Diwali 2020 release.