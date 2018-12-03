Exclusive: Varun Dhawan spotted outside a dance studio post rehearsals for his dance film

Bollywood actors, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif are all set to shake a leg in choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza’s untitled dance film which is being expected to hit the floors early next year. Varun Dhawan was exclusively snapped by in.com outside a dance studio post his rehearsals for the film. Sources tell us that the rehearsals didn’t go as well as Varun would have liked. We learn it took the actor longer than Katrina to get his moves right and the actor looked visibly upset and drained out.

The practice session lasted for a whopping 1 hour 30 minutes and it resulted in disturbing Varun Dhawan’s schedule for the day. Well, practice makes a man perfect and we are sure you’ll pull it off in the next session. Cheer up, Varun!

The dance film starring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif is being helmed by Remo D’Souza and is being termed as India’s biggest dance film and it is expected hit the big screens on November 8, 2019. Remo recently mentioned that he feels happy to direct Varun and Katrina who have proved their versatility as dancers. While the title of the film hasn’t been disclosed yet, we are assuming its ABCD 3, looking at Varun Dhawan’s latest Instagram story which is rather a hint?