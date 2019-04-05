Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Subhash K Jha April 05 2019, 3.01 pm April 05 2019, 3.01 pm

Here is a bit of awkwardness for the producers of last year’s surprise hit - Stree. The film’s leading man, the very talented Rajkummar Rao, may be shown the door in favour of a bigger star like Varun Dhawan who has shown a keen interest in the fear-filled farcical franchise. To go back a bit, the horror-comedy mega-hit Stree (when it was planned in 2018) had no leading man. No major star seemed to be interested in doing a film about spirits and ghosts. It was the film’s co-producers and writers, Raj-DK, who suggested Rajkummar Rao’s name to Stree producer Dinesh Vijan and persuaded Rao to come on board.

Vijan and Rao hit off and are now working together in another horror-comedy titled Rooh-Afza. The return of Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2 was a no-brainer. But now, with Varun Dhawan eyeing the hit franchise, Vijan has three choices: 1) He politely tells Varun that they will work together on another project. 2)He gets his writers to accommodate both Rao and Dhawan in Stree 2 or 3) he replaces Rao with Dhawan. Originally, there were reports of the producers dropping Stree 2 due to differences of opinion.

While we wait for more updates on Stree 2, Anna MM Vetticad of Firstpost reviewed Stree as, "While I spent much of Stree giggling uncontrollably, there were moments when I thought the proceedings on screen would give me a heart attack. That is an unusual combination to achieve, and Kaushik deserves all kudos for it. Stree is like a blind date that turns out well - a tryst with the unexpected, a thought-provoking laughathon, and one of the most unusual films of the year so far."

Stree released on 31 August 2018 and turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. The film (that also starred Shraddha Kapoor) crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its third week.