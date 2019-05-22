Exclusive: Varun Dhawan’s uncle reveals Natasha Dalal’s equation with the family

Onkar Kulkarni May 22 2019, 8.36 pm May 22 2019, 8.36 pm

Reports are doing the rounds that Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. As per news sources, the couple will be hosting a grand ceremony at a beachside wedding in Goa in the month of December. Varun’s family has approved of his choice and are happy with his decision. In an earlier interaction with the media, David had given a quote to a publication saying, “I am very happy with their relationship. What more does a father need?”

Varun has been in a steady relationship with Natasha for many years. The two know each other since childhood. She has been dating Varun even before he became an actor. Varun who has accepted his relationship with Natasha avoids talking publically about his personal life. About his marriage, he once told the media, “It’s not going to happen this year. I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

Amidst all the buzz about his wedding, in.com reached out to his family to see what kind of an equation Natasha shares with the Dhawans. While papa David Dhawan and brother Rohit Dhawan remained unavailable, Varun’s uncle Anil Dhawan said, “Natasha is extremely cordial with the Dhawans. It’s a big joint family that we have. We do a lot of get-togethers. On Sunday we all gather at David’s place for breakfast. It’s a big family feast.”

In terms of the latest buzz about their wedding, a source has been quoted by a publication saying, “Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone.”