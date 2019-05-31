Onkar Kulkarni May 31 2019, 8.11 pm May 31 2019, 8.11 pm

The fitness enthusiast of Bollywood – Malaika Arora – has invested in a women-only workout studio in Mumbai called Divayoga. The Munni Badnaam of the B-Town is a religious follower of yoga and invites women to take up aerial yoga at her studio in Mumbai. Talking about the venture, Malaika who gave in.com an exclusive tour of Divayoga says, “I met Sarvesh Shashi (yoga entrepreneur) and invested in his venture Sarva under which we launched Divayoga. I have been a follower of yoga for a long long time. In my earlier days, I had teachers coming to my place to teach me yoga. Over the years I have become a fan. I also do Pilates and workout in the gym, but yoga is the mother of all fitness. In a couple of months, we will have two more Divayoga centres in Mumbai.”

Interestingly, Malaika’s good friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, has come to her studio to try out aerial yoga. The Chaiyya Chaiyya item girl has also inculcated the habit of yoga in her son Arhaan. She says, “My son has seen me doing yoga for a really long time. One should inculcate it in kids when they are young. He watches me and he has picked up a few asanas too. In school, Yoga is in his curriculum.”

As an investor in Divayoga, Malaika sees to it that she visits her studio a few days a week. She practices yoga along with the clients as she gets trained under professionals. “We have qualified teachers imparting knowledge and skills. I hope one day I attain great training and become a certified teacher too.”