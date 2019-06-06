Onkar Kulkarni June 06 2019, 7.33 pm June 06 2019, 7.33 pm

Vikas Bahl made headlines after he was given a clean chit from the sexual harassment case alleged upon him by his ex-employee from Phantom. The decision made by the production house's internal committee received flak from many. The Queen director was exonerated of the controversial claims after the victim didn't turn up for hearings even after repeated reminders.

The development led to Vikas winning back the title of director of Hrithik Roshan's Super 30. Vikas lost the credit after he got trapped in the controversy in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The filmmaker filed a 10 crore defamation case against his Phantom partners - Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena.

Ever since the case took a drastic turn, we were trying to reach Anurag Kashyap for his reaction. Repeated calls and messages were left unanswered. However, the filmmaker made a public appearance today at a book launch. Anurag arrived for the launch of Anirban Bhattacharrya's book The Deadly Dozen at a bookstore in Bandra, Mumbai. He kept himself guarded against any questions from the media.

As Anurag left after the event, in.com cornered the director and asked him to speak a few words on the Vikas Bahl case. The tight-lipped director took a 'no comments' stand. Keeping a straight face, all he said was, "Mujhe kuch nahi kehna."

This comes after Anurag Kashyap had taken to social media, ardently condemning Vikas Bahl's acts and vehemently supported the victim. He even stated that Phantom Films was dissolved after Bahl's actions came to light. Here are some of his tweets from that time.

My statement in light of the recent HuffPost article and breaking up of Phantom . There are two pages.. pic.twitter.com/WCAsaj6uFR — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 7, 2018

Phantom was a dream, a glorious one and all dreams come to an end . We did our best and we succeeded and we failed. But i know for sure we will come out of this stronger, wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways. We wish each other the best. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 5, 2018