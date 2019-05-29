Exclusive: Vikramaditya Motwane shares the reason behind his exit from Sacred Games

Onkar Kulkarni May 29 2019, 8.26 pm May 29 2019, 8.26 pm

Vikramaditya Motwane turns mentor as he trains a budding filmmaker for a project called Shuruaat Ka Twist. It’s an anthology where different directors come together to direct short films. “I trained a female director called Heena D’Souza. As a mentor I looked after her story draft, and guided her during her post-production and the times whenever she needed me,” says Vikramaditya. He further adds, “It is important that projects like these come up to support a fresh lot of directors. It is not always easy to make feature films, which are expensive. Short films being cost-effective they play a good platform to discover budding filmmakers.” Heena has directed a film called Adi Sonal, which stars Neena Gupta and is based on a Sindhi family.

The other project that Vikramaditya is working on is the much talked about one called Sacred Games for Netflix. However, unlike the part one which was co-directed by the Lootera director in association with Anurag Kashyap, part two has seen Vikramaditya replaced with Neeraj Ghaywan, the man who directed Masaan. The move comes right after Phantom’s split. The production house was a brainchild of Vikramaditya, Anurag, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. Vikas was accused of sexual harassment by a female employee from their production house. The news was followed by the Phantom’s split.

Ask Vikramaditya, was his exit from Sacred Games 2 as a co-director a conscious decision to escape associating himself with Anurag, who is directing the web show and he says, “Not at all. It was because of the volume of work that we decided that I work on the project as a ‘showrunner’.” Speaking about his responsibility as showrunner, the filmmaker says, “My role is of that of a creative producer. I have to look over everything from the music, editing, post-production etc.” And ask him if he missed being the director of the hit web series and pat comes the reply, “To be honest, yes! However, there is always the next time.” Next time means, is Sacred Games 3 in consideration? “Hopefully, fingers crossed,” he signs off.