Exclusive: Vivek Oberoi claims hacker responsible for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan meme

Vivek Oberoi recently posted a disgraceful meme about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's past relationships and her daughter, Aaradhya's photo was included in it. The so-called meme was juxtaposed with the Exit Polls. With Twitterati calling the Saathiya actor out on the classless meme, the actor’s team claims that Vivek Oberoi’s twitter account was hacked. They also and the actor was not responsible for posting the meme.

On Monday afternoon, a post appeared on Vivek Oberoi’s Twitter handle which draws a comparison between the poll result and actor Aishwarya Rai’s personal life. The post terms Aishwarya's life with actor Salman Khan as the Opinion Poll and Vivek Oberoi’s connection with Aishwarya as Exit Poll. The last image in the post, which has Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter, Aaradhya, was called the final result. The actor tagged the post as “Haha! creative! No politics here....just life”.

We got in touch with the actor and his team in regards to the matter and Vivek remained unavailable for comment but his spokesperson commented on the actor’s behalf. “We are dealing with the issue since 1 in the afternoon. Sir’s account got hacked and we are trying to get it back. It has created a lot of problem for us.”

Vivek's post didn’t go well with netizens as the actor was slammed for his post.

Who ever named you "Vivek", was that person in Sarcastic mood while naming you 🤔🤔 — Sarcasm™ (@SarcasticRofl) May 20, 2019

Kyun Apne upar koi sankat ghasit rahaa hai .. I am wishing that Aishwarya will ignore it else you will be struggling from post to Piller — BITTERMINT (@mintyghost) May 20, 2019

Celebs including the likes of Jwala Gutta, Sonam Kapoor and others even took to social media and called Vivek’s act as absurd, disgusting and classless.

Extremely absurd of you to tweet this!! Disappointing! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) May 20, 2019

Disgusting and classless. https://t.co/GUB7K6dAY8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 20, 2019

Only time will tell if the actor’s account was really hacked or not. Stay tuned to in.com for more update on the news.