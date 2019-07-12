Onkar Kulkarni July 12 2019, 4.09 pm July 12 2019, 4.09 pm

Hrithik Roshan made heads turn as soon as the poster of his just-released film Super 30 released. The Greek God of Bollywood is seen in a de-glam look in this Vikas Bahl directorial. Hrithik plays the role of a Patna based mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs Super 30 program for lower-income group IIT aspirants. From sporting a tan, wearing the small-town rural outfits to even flaunting a ‘gamcha’ (scarf), the actor seems to have nailed the local Bihari look.

Apart from that, HR also had to learn the dialect and language of Bihar. In came Ganesh Kumar, an actor and language tutor who has earlier coached Diana Penty for Lucknow Central. He says, “My selection for the film happened in a weird manner. I got to know that Hrithik rejected 14 to 15 tutors saying that he won’t be able to learn from them or they won’t be able to tutor him. When I met Hrithik I began my lessons and on the third day, I was told that I was confirmed as his tutor. I was surprised as I didn’t know that for the first two days I was being judged and tested.”

Talking about the training, Ganesh who hails from Bihar, says, “I began training him for the role since Oct 2017. Mostly I would meet him at his home in Mumbai for the lessons. To begin with, I wanted to give him the taste of Bihar and so told him about the culture, the festivals, dance and music etc. In fact, I made him dance on the famous Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistic song. He really enjoyed it. Apart from the language, I wanted him to get adapted to the body language and so I showed him a lot of such videos.”