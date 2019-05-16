Exclusive: When little Vicky Kaushal met Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Asoka; more images inside

Onkar Kulkarni May 16 2019, 1.40 pm May 16 2019, 1.40 pm

He started his journey with a minuscule role in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet. His claim to fame in Bollywood was Masaan which released in 2015. From there on, Vicky Kaushal has worked in numerous movies and has given impactful performances in films like Raazi, Sanju, Uri: The Surgical Strike. His next is a biographical drama called Sardar Udham Singh, directed by Shoojit Sircar. With his power-packed performances, Vicky is now a celebrated actor in Bollywood. The Raman Raghav 2.0 actor celebrates his birthday today (May 16) as he turns 31.

What with his talent, it’s sure that many A-listers from B-Town are looking forward to working with him. However, Vicky has already met a few famous people from Bollywood when he was a kid. Not to forget, his father Sham Kaushal has been a stuntman in the '90s and now he enjoys being the famous action director of Bollywood. In conversation with in.com, Shyam says that as a kid Vicky would want to meet a few actors through him.

Vicky and Sunny Kaushal with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Asoka

Vicky Kaushal with brother Sunny Kaushal and his parents

Vicky Kaushal when he was just a year old

Vicky Kaushal with his grandfather

Vicky Kaushal with father Sham Kaushal

Hrithik Roshan posing with Vicky and Sunny on the sets of Fiza

He says, “The first time I got Vicky on a film set was on Asoka’s. I was working as an action director in this film. Shah Rukh suggested that I play a small role in the film. It was the day when I was shooting in front of the camera in my character get up when I got Vicky on the set. He was just 12 years old then and was excited to see me doing a role in the film.”

Vicky also got the opportunity to meet Hrithik Roshan. Speaking about the meeting, Shyam says, “It was the time when Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai was released. Vicky loved Hrithik Roshan in that film. At the time I was working with Hrithik on Fiza. When Vicky got to know this, he asked me if he could speak with Hrithik. That day he made Hrithik speak with Vicky on the phone. He also insisted that he met Hrithik in person and the next day I got both Vicky and Sunny on the sets of the film to meet the actor.”