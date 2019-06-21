Onkar Kulkarni June 21 2019, 6.52 pm June 21 2019, 6.52 pm

There have been stories about how cast and crew members are intimidated by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. With such stories about SLB being a taskmaster doing the rounds, can anyone imagine of letting themselves loose in front of the director? Well, there is one actor who has actually ragged the filmmaker! The actor being Sharmin Segal, who is all set to make her debut with SLB’s production venture Malaal. Sharmin who is Sanjay’s niece, surprisingly ragged her mama, the uncle dearest.

Speaking about the same exclusively to in.com, Sharmin says, “When I was young I used to annoy him with questions like ‘Mere liye maami kab leke aaoge? (When will you get me, my aunty).” However, she stopping irritating him with the marriage questions when she grew up and realized that her uncle is the esteemed filmmaker of India and definitely deserves respect. Sharmin remembers how her mama dearest would pamper her with gifts. “He gifted me an expensive Louis Vuitton. It was my first ever designer bag. When I was a kid he used to take me to adventure parks. He has always pampered me.”

Sharmin remembers visiting the sets of SLB’s movies. She was very young when she went on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. She was four years old when she visited the sets of Devdas. She was also on the sets of Black where Ranbir Kapoor was working as an assistant director. “I and my younger sister would hide his phone and then make him dance to give it back to him,” laughs Sharmin as she remembers the good old days.