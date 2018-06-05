Exclusive When Ranveer Singh didn't want't to be clicked by the shutterbugs

Actor Ranveer Singh is a live wire, both in reel and real life. The actor has surprised many with his high energy and antics, all in a good way. He’s known to never shy away from fans and even the paparazzi. In fact, he goes great lengths to indulge photographers with poses only he can deliver. Like the one where he kissed a security guard on his cheeks in front of the shutterbugs. But the star took a break from his wild side recently.

We came across a very different version of Ranveer Singh. The Padmaavat actor lost his grandmother, who was not keeping well for some time, on Sunday.

As soon as the news broke out, few media personals gathered outside Ranveer’s home in Mumbai to cover the funeral proceeding’s at the actor’s place. But the funeral proceedings were already carried out very early in the day. But the shutterbugs hung around with the hope of getting a picture of the actor with his alleged girlfriend Deepika Padukone who dropped in to be with the family in the time of grief.

Sources tell us that the actor came down and requested the media personnel not to take pictures and videos as he was feeling down and would appreciate their support. The paps readily agreed to the actor’s request. Ranveer then called Deepika downstairs and walked her till her car and she left Ranveer’s place.

The actor has never shied away from posing with his girlfriend Deepika Padukone but looks like, this time, the actor was in no mood to indulge the paps. He has a very valid reason too.

Ranveer was very close to his grandmother and this loss came as a shock to him and the family. The actor has taken a short break from all his work commitments to cope up with the loss and will be with family for some time.

Well hope the actor bounces back in action soon and gets back to his jovial self.