Onkar Kulkarni July 02 2019, 8.33 pm July 02 2019, 8.33 pm

Coming Friday, audience will be introduced to a brand new actor in Bollywood. Like every year, this year too B-Town is welcoming many newbies, but what’s special about the one being launched this Friday is that he is actor Javed Jaffery’s son and veteran comedian Jagdeep’s grandson, Meezaan. Interestingly, Meezaan wasn’t keen on becoming an actor. He was in fact studying at a business school. However, things went for a toss thanks to his co-star and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal.

“Sharmin and I have been friends as we studied in the same school, Ecole Mondiale in Mumbai. After that I went for my studies abroad. I had just come to Mumbai as I got a five days break from my college. This is when Sharmin called me on the sets of Bajirao Mastani. She was working on the film as an assistant. She asked me to wear Ranveer Singh’s costume for trials as he wasn’t going to be there that day. I was giving a cue for the DOP on camera. Sanjay Sir saw me on the monitor,” says Meezaan. SLB apparently wanted Meezaan to be on the sets just to learn about filmmaking, however Meezaan being in the holiday mode didn’t take the filmmaker’s suggestion seriously.