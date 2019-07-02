Coming Friday, audience will be introduced to a brand new actor in Bollywood. Like every year, this year too B-Town is welcoming many newbies, but what’s special about the one being launched this Friday is that he is actor Javed Jaffery’s son and veteran comedian Jagdeep’s grandson, Meezaan. Interestingly, Meezaan wasn’t keen on becoming an actor. He was in fact studying at a business school. However, things went for a toss thanks to his co-star and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal.
“Sharmin and I have been friends as we studied in the same school, Ecole Mondiale in Mumbai. After that I went for my studies abroad. I had just come to Mumbai as I got a five days break from my college. This is when Sharmin called me on the sets of Bajirao Mastani. She was working on the film as an assistant. She asked me to wear Ranveer Singh’s costume for trials as he wasn’t going to be there that day. I was giving a cue for the DOP on camera. Sanjay Sir saw me on the monitor,” says Meezaan. SLB apparently wanted Meezaan to be on the sets just to learn about filmmaking, however Meezaan being in the holiday mode didn’t take the filmmaker’s suggestion seriously.
He further adds, "One day I got a call from him. He asked me to come to meet him. I thought I was going to get an earful because even after his advice I didn't turn up on the sets of Bajirao Mastani. I got to know that he liked my on-screen presence (the DOP's shot footage) and called me to his office. He told me that I was a complete actor material. When he got to know I was Javed Jaffery's son, he invited my parents to his office too. He told them that he would like to launch me in his film."Thus in 2013, Meezaan was offered a launch pad and he was expected to begin as an assistant on Bhansali's films. "Sanjay Sir told my parents that I should start coming to the sets to learn about filmmaking. However, my dad said that I should complete my studies. After my dad left, Sanjay sir told me that my dad was saying this out of concern as a father, however I must leave my studies and assist him in his work. I was pursuing filmmaking course abroad. It was a four years course and after two years I realized that such an opportunity won't come and so I came back to Mumbai and began assisting him on Padmaavat and the rest his history," he signs off.