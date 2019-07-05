Onkar Kulkarni July 05 2019, 4.54 pm July 05 2019, 4.54 pm

Hrithik Roshan is getting a lot of attention for his de-glam avatar in his upcoming film Super 30. The movie is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30. While Hrithik was busy enacting Anand’s life, the news is that he kept getting nostalgic. While he shot for the film, he was constantly getting reminded of his 2008 release, Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Jodha Akbar that starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opposite him.

Sharing more details on the same, Production Designer of the film Subrata Chakraborty who made the sets with partner Amit Ray shared with in.com, “While Super 30 is set in Bihar, the film has been shot in Jaipur. There is a village in Jaipur which we designed in a way that it looked like Bihar for the film. This village is situated next to the famous Sambhar Lake.” It is this location, the lake, that made Hrithik nostalgic.

Subrata further adds, “Sambhar Lake is the place where his period film Jodha Akbar was shot. Hrithik remembered how he had shot the fight sequences of the film there.” The team shot at the very location in Rajasthan for a period of 45 days. As per Subrata, the village situated by Sambhar Lake has beautiful homes with the owners of these houses settled abroad. The place which gives the look and feel of a quaint locality is almost deserted and makes for a good shooting location for a lot of movies.