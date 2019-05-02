Exclusive: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Asaram Bapu in the controversial godman's biopic? The actor reacts

Onkar Kulkarni May 02 2019, 4.59 pm May 02 2019, 4.59 pm

A few days ago it was reported that Tanu Weds Manu producer Sunil Bohra bought the rights of Ushinor Majumdar's book God Of Sin: The Cult, Clout And Downfall Of Asaram Bapu. The filmmaker is interested in making the biopic and is looking for a good writer to put up a great script. We asked the author, Ushinor who according to him can do justice to the role of Asaram Bapu, and the author named the versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

While talking to in.com, Ushinoor said, "Since the announcement, I’ve read many suggestions on social media such as Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. Personally, I don’t know if he will really fit in, but Nawazuddin is the most versatile actor in Bollywood, as is Shah." Interestingly Nawaz's last too was a biopic called Thackeray, based on late Shiv Sena Chief Balasaheb Thackeray.

In an exclusive interaction with Nawazuddin, we asked him that if he would indeed like to essay the role of the controversial godman and the actor was quick to add, "Bohot interesting life rahi hai unki. Ek baar airport pe mila bhi tha unse. He was talking to someone on the phone. Later I spoke with him. At that time, he wasn't in the controversy (laughs)." He further adds, "Woh apne life mein bade hi mast rehte the. He was a good orator also and to bring all of that in the performance will be a tough task." The actor said this as he arrived for the launch of Neeta Shah and Aditi Mediratta's book The Stranger In Me in Mumbai.

Nawaz says that working on a biopic makes for a satisfying experience only if it is made seriously. He elaborates, "Bollywood mein baand baja dete hai biopic ki. They add song and dance and take cinematic liberty. Unko koi haq nahi hai aise karne ka." He signs off saying that he loved Ben Kingsly's performance in Gandhi.