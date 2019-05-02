  3. Bollywood
Exclusive: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Asaram Bapu in the controversial godman's biopic? The actor reacts

Bollywood

Exclusive: Will Nawazuddin Siddiqui play Asaram Bapu in the controversial godman's biopic? The actor reacts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui believes Asaram has lived an interesting life, and it would be difficult to bring out his personality in the performance.

back
Aditi MedirattaAnupam KherAsaram Bapubalasaheb thackerayBen KingslyClout And Downfall Of Asaram BapuGandhiGod Of Sin: The CultNaseeruddin ShahNeeta ShahSunil BohraTanu Weds ManuThe Stranger In MeUshinoorUshinor Majumdar
nextCurvalicious Kareena Kapoor Khan burns the internet with her oomph, will soon announce 'something exciting'

within