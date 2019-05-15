Exclusive: Will Sushmita Sen, like bro Rajeev Sen, tie the knot as well? Here’s the answer

Onkar Kulkarni May 15 2019, 3.41 pm May 15 2019, 3.41 pm

In one of her earlier tweets, Sushmita Sen shared her views on the concept of marriage, which read against the institution. The actress received a lot of flak for the same. The Miss Universe 1994 is currently in a steady relationship with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. On several occasions, she has been asked when is she planning to settle in matrimony. While she is getting all the attention for her thoughts on shaadi, her brother Rajeev Sen is gearing up for his wedding with TV actress Charu Asopa.

Rajeev who runs the family jewellery business, did a pre-wedding photo shoot yesterday with Charu. At the do, we asked him about his thoughts on Sushmita’s tweet on marriage and he was quick to add, “I can’t talk on behalf of her.” However, Rajeev feels that his wedding preparations will inspire his sister. He says, “I am sure she is getting inspired. I am hopeful she will get married soon. Next is her turn now!”

View this post on Instagram 😅👊 #marriage #strategy #cushandwizdom 😎❤️ A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Jan 29, 2019 at 8:30am PST

Ask Rajeev how she reacted when he informed her about his wedding plans, he said, “She was shocked! I have been a shy person when it came to marriages, but with Charu everything went perfectly. Sushmita is extremely happy for me now”

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa at the pre-wedding photoshoot

Rajeev is marrying the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angne Mein actress in Goa in a two days celebrations to be held on June 15 and 16. Charu informed us that it will be a royal traditional wedding. While she hails from the Marwadi community, Rajeev is a Bengali and thus the duo will have two ceremonies at the wedding.

Rajeev and Charu met through a common friend and hit it off well from there. The two have been dating each other for five months. “We have always shared the bond of best friends,” says Rajeev as he signs off.