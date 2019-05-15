  3. Bollywood
Exclusive: Will Sushmita Sen get inspired to get married like her brother Rajeev Sen? Rajeev opens up

Bollywood

Exclusive: Will Sushmita Sen, like bro Rajeev Sen, tie the knot as well? Here’s the answer

Rajeev Sen is tying the knot with Charu Asopa in Goa.

back
Bollywood Weddings 2019Celebrity Weddings 2019Charu AsopaRajeev Charu WeddingRajeev SenRajeev Sen WeddingRohman ShawlSushmita RohmanSushmita Sen
nextExclusive: Is Karan Johar giving Vicky Kaushal a meatier role in Takht? KJo has THIS to say

within