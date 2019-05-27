Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to 'take back' her case

Onkar Kulkarni May 27 2019, 1.27 pm May 27 2019, 1.27 pm

The woman who accused A Band Of Boys fame Karan Oberoi of rape and extortion of money has filed a fresh FIR against the singer and actor. In the police case lodged against Karan by the astrologer, she claimed that two unidentified men attacked her with sharp objects on May 25 and demanded she take back the case. The copy of the FIR is in possession of in.com.

Speaking to ANI, Senior police officer Oshiwara police station Shailesh Pasalwar said, “The victim has filed a complaint at Oshiwara police station that she was attacked by two unknown bikers this morning at 6:30 am at Lokhandwala back road while she was going for a morning walk.”

The victim's lawyer advocate Ali Kaashif Khan told in.com, "It's saddening that people have made such heinous attempts on a rape victim woman and openly warned her of taking the 'Case Back' through a chit of paper, if these things aren't stopped then no woman will ever come ahead to speak about rape which they might have suffered. However, we have full faith in the judiciary as well as Mumbai police." The unidentified culprits are booked under sections 324, 506(2), 34 of IPC.

Here's the copy of FIR.

in.com is also in possession of the piece of paper that was allegedly hurled at the victim and also a picture that reveals the victim's injury post the attack.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, in.com got in touch with Pooja Bedi, who is leading the #MenToo campaign in support of her good friend Karan. She said, "Let the police investigate its (the case's) authenticity. If it's true, let the culprits be caught... and if it's another concocted story or staged by her (the victim) to tamper with Karan's bail then let that be exposed as well."