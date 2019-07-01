Onkar Kulkarni July 01 2019, 8.21 pm July 01 2019, 8.21 pm

Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim surprised everyone with her social media post yesterday (June 30). In her Instagram upload, she announced that she was quitting Bollywood as she wasn’t able to connect with her religion. The young actress who will also be seen in Priyanka Chopra starrer The Sky Is Pink has been getting a mixed reaction for her decision. in.com spoke with a few actresses belonging to the Islamic community to get their thoughts on the same. Here’s what they said about Zaira’s decision. Read On…

Zarina Wahab: This is a personal reason. Who are we to share an opinion? She must be right in her own way. Personally, I feel that one can follow their religion even after working in Bollywood. Quitting your profession in the name of religion is something I fail to understand.

Television actress Sara Khan: I feel it all depends upon how you plan to perform it (Islam), how you plan to connect with your god. I connect with my khuda a lot, I do all the rituals, however, I don’t share that on my social media platform. If she (Zaira) is not really concerned about her acting part and is more concerned about her religion then also it is a good thing. By being an actress, she feels she can’t connect with her religion is her perspective. Everybody has a different perspective.

