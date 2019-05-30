  3. Bollywood
Extras from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film roam around as suicide bombers, arrested!

Bollywood

Extras from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film roam around as suicide bombers, arrested!

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film is in the news but not for the right reason.

back
Hrithik RoshanTiger ShroffYRF
next#MeToo: Sona Mohapatra calls Anu Malik a 'pervert' after two women accuse him of sexual harassment

within