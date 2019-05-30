Extras from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film roam around as suicide bombers, arrested!

Nikita Thakkar May 30 2019, 1.56 pm May 30 2019, 1.56 pm

This is weird. Mumbai Police has arrested two men for roaming around in the nearby areas of Palghar dressed as suicide bombers. Later it was revealed that these two men were extras from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film that is being produced by YRF. According to reports, a bank watchman and ex-Border Security Force soldier named Anil Mahajan spotted these two dressed in suicide bomber-like vest in Palghar and informed the police. With the help of CCTV footage, the police then stopped a bus boarded by the two suspected terrorists. It turned out that these two were the side actors and the bus was heading to the shoot location of Hrithik and Tiger's film.

After an hour-long search operation, #Mumbai police arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists, but later turned out to be extras on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film. #TV9News pic.twitter.com/o74uib9PQQ — Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) May 29, 2019

As per a report by India Today, the film’s production unit had to produce papers in order to release these two. They were recognised as Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan. The report further states that though they have been released, they will still be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for creating panic in public.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film is yet to receive a title. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will have Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. The director once said that this film will be on the level of Tom Crusie's Mission Impossible. He said, "I feel that film is going to be something cool. The idea is to get Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt of ‘Mission Impossible’ versus James Bond, together in the same film. That’s the idea."