Extras from Hrithik Roshan,Tiger Shroff's film arrested? Mumbai Police rubbishes reports

Rushabh Dhruv May 30 2019, 11.03 pm May 30 2019, 11.03 pm

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police arrested two people in Palghar dressed as suicide bombers on the suspicion of them being terrorists. Later, it was revealed that these two men were extras from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming film that is being produced by YRF. TV9 Gujarati had tweeted the breaking news with a picture and had written, “After an hour-long search operation, Mumbai police arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists, but later turned out to be extras on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film.”

After an hour-long search operation, #Mumbai police arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists, but later turned out to be extras on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film. #TV9News pic.twitter.com/o74uib9PQQ

— Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) May 29, 2019

However, looks like Mumbai Police is not happy with the wrong reporting and rubbished the reports. Mumbai Police re-tweeted the channel's post, telling the portal to rectify their facts. Well yes, we do agree with Mumbai Police here, as facts and especially a piece of crucial news like this should be factually checked before circulation.

Mumbai Police has not picked up any such persons. Kindly verify facts. https://t.co/vGOi2X3dYi — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 30, 2019

As per a report in India Today, the police was notified about the presence of two males, roaming around, in suicide bomber-like vests in the Vasai area. They were seen strolling around and buying cigarettes. After some efforts, the police finally caught them. The India Today report further stated that the film’s production unit had to produce papers to get the actors released. They were recognised as Balram Ginwala (23) and Arbaaz Khan (20). However, they were still booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for creating panic in public.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film is yet to receive a title. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will have Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. The director once said that this film will be on the level of Tom Crusie's Mission Impossible. He said, "I feel that film is going to be something cool. The idea is to get Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt of ‘Mission Impossible’ versus James Bond, together in the same film. That’s the idea."