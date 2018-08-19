F For Fyaar : This Manmarziyaan track has the perfect Punjabi tadka to uplift your mood

The makers of Manmarziyaan recently introduced the trailer of the film that stars Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The trailer boasted of a twisted love triangle that left the audience impressed. The production company also released lyrical videos of the songs. Ever since the lead actors promoted the music by sharing audio versions of each track, the audiences were instantly hooked on to the numbers.

Now, the video of the track F for Fyaar has been released online and the audio has a peppy Punjabi tadka to it.

Crooned by Vicky Kaushal and Mast Ali, with rap portions are by Sikander Kahlon. The number is perfect for a party setting and to get grooving on the dance floor. The music is by Amit Trivedi whereas the lyrics are by Shellee and the rap lyrics are by Sikander Kahlon.

Speaking of the video, it portrays the twisted love triangle between the lead protagonists. Taapsee’s character is in a dilemma as she has to choose between her roadside romeo and a sober arranged match. Her hot chemistry with Vicky Kaushal and her cute banter with Abhishek Bachchan are on display in the track. To sum it up, with a peppy background score, the song manages to put forth the complications of love.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Aanand L Rai and Phantom Films, Manmarziyaan is slated to release on 14th September, 2018.