Nikita Thakkar April 06 2019, 4.46 pm April 06 2019, 4.46 pm

Ross and Rachel, Rachel and Ross; oh they are the lobsters we adore! All the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. fans would agree that they were meant to be together. From the very first episode of season one, it was given that Ross and Rachel will one day be a couple. It was in the first episode itself that Ross shared his feelings with Rachel and said that he had a crush on her. He even said that he would ask her out someday. Following which, we had the 'I just grabbed a spoon' phrase hitting our screens. Yes, the very same phrase used by Ross to share that he is ready to move on from his ex-wife turned lesbian Carol. Oh, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S memories! Anyway, coming back to the point, there is someone in Bollywood who seems to be all ready to 'grab a spoon'. We are talking about the new heartthrob Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky, who is on a professional high with all his films doing great, seems to be going through a low phase in his personal life. Reports have it that he has called it quits with his supposed girlfriend Harleen Sethi and they are definitely 'not on a break'. Going by his latest Insta story, it seems that he is all up to move on from Harleen and who can be a better example than Ross to take a reference from. Vicky is watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S and he took to Insta to share a screen grab of the moment when Ross says 'I just grabbed a spoon'. Now, it is easy to connect the dots.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and move on from Harleen Sethi?

Okay then! For all those who want to brush up their F.R.I.E.N.D.S. memories, here's the 'I just grabbed a spoon' video.

Question is: Who will be Vicky's Rachel? Let's keep guessing until we find some cue...