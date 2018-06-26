Fab abs! Katrina Kaif is LIT AF in these pictures from the Da-Bang Tour stage

Katrina Kaif is goals. No, she really is. The lady is fit to the tee and knows what roles would suit her to the max, and after a few fiascos, she is nailing it at all fronts. Do you remember her ab-play in 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho'. The abs are back on display and this time, for the Da-Bang Tour. We got our hands on her pictures from the performance and they are LIT AF. Take a look.

Killer! The way Katrina is slaying the moves and the fitness in these pictures, it's too hot to bear. The lady is surely an ace when it comes to dance and keeping herself carved in the fittest fashion.

And she wraps it like a pro.

Katrina's performances are really a treat for the eyes. Though we missed her at IIFA this time, but this one's suffice for us too. Slaying in red, Katrina is a stunner in every possible way.

Kat, you beauty.

We will soon be seeing Katrina in Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Thugs Of Hindostan, and from what we know, we will get to see her fabulous dance in one of the songs, apart from her princess act.