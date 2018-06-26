Failed in Bollywood, these actresses proved their mettle down South

Making a mark in any industry is not a cake walk, least of all in Bollywood. There are many actresses who made their debut with a Hindi film, but failed to have a successful career. But when they tried their hands in the South Indian film industry, sweet success was their reward. Here’s a list of actresses who started their careers in Bollywood, but found fame in the South.

Genelia D’Souza

We are sure you guys would be surprised to see Genelia in this list. But after Tujhe Meri Kasam, the actress turned her ways towards the South film industry. She has even won awards there for her performances in films like Satyam, Bommarillu, Katha and Urumi. This even as her stint in Bollywood hardly earned her much credit.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti made her acting debut with the movie Luck, but Luck didn’t favour her, at least not in Hindi films. Shruti went on to do a quite a good number of films in the Tamil and Telugu industries and has worked with many big stars like Siddharth, Suriya, Dhanush, Pawan Kalyan, Ravi Teja, Allu Arjun and others. While she is still trying her hands in Hindi films, let’s see if she is able to make a mark.

Tamannaah Bhatia

While many think Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut with Himmatwala in 2013, the actress did her first Hindi movie titled Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005. The movie tanked at the box office and Bhatia moved on to work in Telugu and Tamil films. After Himmatwala, she starred in a couple of Hindi movies, but couldn’t achieve what she did in South Indian movies.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani started her career as a child artist and starred in many Bollywood films. Her first movie as an adult was Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Kaa Surroor. However, she failed to create any Surroor in Bollywood. Right now she is one the top actresses in Tamil and Telugu film industry.These actresses may have left Hindi films behind but their success down south goes on to prove that talent is rarely wasted.