Saturday, March 30th 2019
'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, sister Rangoli threatens to sue publication

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has slammed a media portal for spreading 'fake' news about the actor's remuneration.

J JayalalithaKangana ranautrangoli chandelVishnu Vardhan Induri
