'Fake' news of Kangana Ranaut being paid Rs 24 crore goes viral, sister Rangoli threatens to sue publication

Ranjini Maitra March 29 2019, 2.25 pm March 29 2019, 2.25 pm

It was recently announced that actor Kangana Ranaut will be playing the lead role in the biopic of late J Jayalalitha. It was then that reports of Kangana being paid Rs 24 crore started doing the rounds and soon went viral. “Kangana is being paid Rs. 24 crore for the bilingual project. The makers seem certain that her star power will help the movie reach a pan-Indian audience, and the producers have already signed a contract with her,” a source informed Deccan Chronicle.

Media outlets were soon at work, reconfirming the news. An entertainment portal reached out to director AL Vijay, who reportedly termed the news as 'fake'. This got everyone wondering if Kangana is ACTUALLY the highest paid actress in the Indian film industry. Controversy seems to be cropping up there since the makers now claim nobody involved with the film has made a remark about Kangana's remuneration. Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri also insisted that all the remuneration talks have to be between the actor and the producer and Kangana is getting paid what she deserves.

This clearly hasn't gone down well with Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel who has threatened to sue the concerned portal.

I going to sue you ⁦@silverscreenin⁩ for giving this fake news out. Legal notice is on your way !! I knew after yesterday’s midday interview nepo gang will come up with smear campaign... (contd) https://t.co/7BVFhSHU9o — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2019

She also says she has been getting numerous phone calls after the article questioned Kangana's highest-paid status.

(Contd ) ...getting a lot of media calls after this article which question Kangana’s position as highest paid actress. #ALVijay sir denies giving this quote... — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2019

She didn't spare a chance to take on the 'nepo' gang either.

....(Contin) We don’t like to talk about remuneration but when it’s a mile stone in the fight against pay parity we decided to disclose the figure.... some people are butt hurt, nepo gang getting sleepless nights...well ... all I can say is that deal with it... 😎 @vishinduri — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 29, 2019

"Kangana deserves every bit of remuneration she is getting, we are very happy to have her in our team, but the details can’t be disclosed it’s a matter between the talent and the producer no one else is authorised to talk about it," Induri had earlier said.