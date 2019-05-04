Fakira from SOTY2: Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday's chemistry isn't impressive

Ranjini Maitra May 04 2019, 6.18 pm May 04 2019, 6.18 pm

The Hookup Song, the last release from Student Of The Year 2, had a sultry Alia Bhatt shaking a leg with Tiger Shroff. Given that seven years ago she started her journey in Bollywood with the very same franchise, it must have been a 'special' appearance in true senses! Moving on, a brand new romantic track titled Fakira featuring Tiger and debutant Ananya Panday has now made its way to the internet.

This is also the first track featuring the solo leading couple. From what it looks like, Fakira portrays the phase when the romance between Tiger and Ananya as begun to blossom. The young, pretty debutant has done her part to look pretty but her chemistry with her co-star, sadly, does not strike a chord. Composed by Vishal and Shekhar, the track is penned by Anvita Dutt Guptan and has been crooned by Sanam Puri and Neeti Mohan. Director Punit Malhotra earlier called this his favourite track but it doesn't look like Fakira will be a chart topper, unlike Ishq Wala, the most romantic track of Student Of The Year.

Punit and team have shot the song across 32 locations near Mussourie, amid the hills. The video, although briefly, offers us a few majestic locations. Ananya, in the film, has also performed her first on-screen kiss ever and says Tiger is an amazing kisser!

And did you also know that the two knew each other way before they were signed for the film? In fact, it was hilarious the first time they met. "I met him when I was 16, his first film,, had just released. Mom sent me across to ask him for advice. As I walked in, I saw him execute the perfect full split. He then went on to tell me that if I wanted to be an actress, I couldn't eat ice-cream anymore and I'd have to wake up at 4 am to train. It was scary," she recalled in a recent interview. Hope the off-screen camaraderie reflects in your on-screen chemistry too!