Darshana Devi July 09 2019, 10.59 am July 09 2019, 10.59 am

A couple of days back, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan jetted off to London for a work cum holiday trip and pictures of their exotic vacay were all over on social media. Thanks to Karisma, who has been constantly treating us with sneak-peeks from their trip. After the stunning party pictures of Saif along with the two sisters flooded the internet, it’s now time for some fam-jam. Another picture that is currently winning the hearts has the Kapoor family, beaming with joy as they pose for a family portrait!

The lovely photograph comprises of Kareena and Karisma alongside the latter’s two kids, Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor are a part of the picture as well. The family was in their casual best with little Viaan, peeking from mommy’s behind and flashing a wide smile, while Karisma twinned with her baby boy and went for a white tee too topped with a black blazer and blue jeans. Kareena is seen holding her father by the side and the 72-year-old is standing with a walking stick. But isn’t something missing from the picture? Yes, we’re wondering where baby Taimur is, perhaps he is taking his nap.

Take a look at Karisma’s post here:

View this post on Instagram #family❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jul 8, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

No worries! To lighten up your mood, here’s a picture of little Tim spending some quality time with his mommy dearest and maasi.

View this post on Instagram Lazy saturday... ☕️ #holidays A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 15, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

Here’s another one, of the two sisters posing with their munchkins!

View this post on Instagram #love❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Jun 14, 2019 at 10:45am PDT