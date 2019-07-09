A couple of days back, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan jetted off to London for a work cum holiday trip and pictures of their exotic vacay were all over on social media. Thanks to Karisma, who has been constantly treating us with sneak-peeks from their trip. After the stunning party pictures of Saif along with the two sisters flooded the internet, it’s now time for some fam-jam. Another picture that is currently winning the hearts has the Kapoor family, beaming with joy as they pose for a family portrait!
The lovely photograph comprises of Kareena and Karisma alongside the latter’s two kids, Samiera Kapoor and Kiaan Kapoor. Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor are a part of the picture as well. The family was in their casual best with little Viaan, peeking from mommy’s behind and flashing a wide smile, while Karisma twinned with her baby boy and went for a white tee too topped with a black blazer and blue jeans. Kareena is seen holding her father by the side and the 72-year-old is standing with a walking stick. But isn’t something missing from the picture? Yes, we’re wondering where baby Taimur is, perhaps he is taking his nap.
Take a look at Karisma’s post here:
#family❤️
No worries! To lighten up your mood, here’s a picture of little Tim spending some quality time with his mommy dearest and maasi.
Lazy saturday... ☕️ #holidays
Here’s another one, of the two sisters posing with their munchkins!
#love❤️
Saif is currently shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman in London. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film pairs the actor with Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F. Coming to Bebo, she recently joined the sets of Angrezi Medium in London. The film will see her essaying the role of a cop and her first stills from it were recently shared online.Read More