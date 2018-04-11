Family Time with Kapil Sharma temporarily goes off air after he cancels shoots

Trouble and Kapil Sharma seems to the best friend forever. After a long break, the actor-comedian recently made a comeback to the small screen with his new show titled Family Time with Kapil Sharma. But as luck would have it, he is forced to bid adieu to it. The reason? The comedian has been cancelling shoots of his new show, leaving producers with no choice but to take a serious move.

A source close to The Indian Express was quoted in a report saying, “See the first episode of Kapil’s latest show was nothing like its predecessor. It was a hotchpotch of too many things put in together for this 90s style game show. It only did well on TRP charts as Kapil has a very ardent fan following and was going to be back on television after a hiatus of seven months. So naturally, his fans did watch their favourite comedian’s new show but it lacked the punch that they expected. However, owing to personal issues, he had to cancel Rani Mukerji’s shoot and this left us in a lurch.”

He further added, “We did not have a bank of episodes to air as the show had just begun. Also, his health issues or personal issues has been deviating his attention and focus from work. In such a scenario, it is better that we keep the show on hold for now. At least the whole of April, we aren’t shooting. We will figure out the rest once he feels better. Right now, we want to him get better first. So that once he is back, he is completely devoted to work like he has always been.”

Last year, Kapil Sharma had an ugly spat with one of his show’s artist Sunil Grover on their flight back to Mumbai from Australia. This led to Grover quitting the show and Kapil suffering both emotionally and with regards to TRP. While the show is on hold for the time being, the issues mentioned seem to be only the tip of the iceberg.