image
Tuesday, November 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Fanboy alert: Ranveer Singh is totally charmed by Chris Hemsworth!

Bollywood

Fanboy alert: Ranveer Singh is totally charmed by Chris Hemsworth!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 06 2018, 3.57 pm
back
BollywoodChris HemsworthDhakaEntertainmentfanboyhollywoodindiaNetflixranveer singh
nextLori from Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan’s voice strikes the right chord
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette: When Nick Jonas desperately wanted to be invited

Salman 'being human' again, meets a young fan suffering from cancer

Singer Lata Mangeshkar now has a rose named after her