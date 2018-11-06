Fanboy alert: Ranveer Singh is totally charmed by Chris Hemsworth!

Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth is currently in Ahmedabad, India shooting for Netflix’ film titled Dhaka, and by going through his pictures, we can affirm that the Thor actor is having a gala time out here!

Talking about his experience in India, Chris was extremely overwhelmed to witness the traffic jam in India – a scene he described as a “beautiful chaos”. The actor also took to his social media to share a few pictures of him with his little fans and thanked everyone for the love he has received in India.

However, that’s not the end of this story! Guess who came across Chris’ post and left an adorable comment? Ranveer Singh, obviously!

The Padmaavat actor, like most of us, appears to be a huge fan of Chris Hemsworth as we spotted him leaving a comment full of love!

Ranveer has never shied away from expressing his love for his favorites! However, it feels good to see Bollywood bonding with Hollywood. Well, Ranveer we hope you meet Chris, while he is among us in India and we don’t mind an epic collaboration either. *winks*

The movie that Chris is shooting for, Dhaka, also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda and is directed by Sam Hargrave.