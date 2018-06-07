Fanne Khan: Aishwarya is the ‘pillar of the film’, REVEALS Anil Kapoor

Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor are reuniting after 18 long years. The two will be seen sharing screen space in Atul Manjrekar’s next, Fanne Khan. However, to the disappointment of the fans, it’s confirmed that Aishwarya will not be playing the female lead but will be doing just an extended cameo in the film. And revealing more about her character, Anil Kapoor, recently called her ‘the pillar of the film’.

"I can't see Fanne Khan happening without Aishwarya. I have done Taal and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai with her earlier. Both were successful and appreciated," told the Jhakaas star to DNA. "In Fanne Khan, she is not opposite me, but she is the pillar of the film," he added.

So, what’s noteworthy is that Aishwarya, despite doing a cameo, that means a role which may not be more than 15-20 minutes in the film, will be an integral part of the film. The film revolves around a cab driver and his daughter who aspires to be a big singer one day. Aishwarya, who plays a superstar singer in the movie, aims to send a positive message through her role, one that tells women to look beyond their bodies and embrace their capabilities. This, is what makes her the ‘pillar of the film’, as stated by Kapoor.

Anil had also praised the global actress earlier in an interview with TOI. "Fanne Khan is an exciting journey for me. I have always admired Aishwarya's craft and it'll be interesting to work with her again, after so long," he shared.

While the actress’ previous stint in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil won hearts of the millions, we now can’t wait for her to nail the upcoming cameo as well!