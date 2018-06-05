Fanne Khan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to receive LESS money than what she asked for?

The film Fanne Khan was in for a switch when Bhushan Kumar's T-Series took over it from Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment, due to issues of non-payment. But, one can't say that the troubles are over. If gossip mongers are to be believed, then the film's budget is now being revised. This might end up cutting the actors' remunerations as well. In fact, a report in DNA suggests Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might have to take a pay cut as well!

Of late, KriArj Entertainment has been hitting the headlines for all wrong reasons. It recently got into a legal brawl with John Abraham for irregular and clarity-less regulation of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. Prior to that, there was a spat between Prernaa and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and they ended up losing the film to Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films. Shift of Fanne Khan's rights was definitely a big blow too!

Reportedly, Aishwarya asked a bomb of an amount for this film. In an earlier interview, she said, "I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases."

While we eagerly await her teaming up with Anil Kapoor after 19 long years, only time can answer how she would react to the condition of less payment.