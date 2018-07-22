Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor recounts Sonam Kapoor's battle with body shaming

Fanney Khan is the next big Bollywood film to hit the silver screens and fans are excited to see Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai share screen space once again. The recently dropped trailer has received much praise from fans and critics alike. According to the trailer, Anil Kapoor plays a taxi driver who aspired to be a musician, but life had other plans. Just like in the film, struggle isn’t foreign to him in real too.

“It was 1977-78 when I thought I should step out. My father had a heart problem and I was really shaken up that time. I was too young and didn’t realise that, I neither had the face of a hero nor a child artist. I was just determined to start working. So I began looking for work as a kid. I did one year of college and started looking out for job right from my second year of college. All that was in my mind then was to stop studying and start looking after my family. I started working from the age of 18. I could relate to that struggle, and that’s before my daughter was born in the film,” he said.

The film will see Anil Kapoor’s character help his overweight daughter (played by Pihu Sand) battle body shaming. This experience too is not new to the star. Body shaming was very much a part of his own daughter, Sonam Kapoor’s life too.

“People were body shaming her and such mean things were said. She used to share these with her mum and I could overhear them. I have seen her crying,” he revealed. The actor added that these real life experience helped him relate to his character.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar and jointly produced by Anil Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Bhushan Kumar, the film will hit theatres on August 3, 2018.