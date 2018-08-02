Fanney Khan Anil Kapoor ropes in these two KHANS to promote the film

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, both share a good rapport with Anil Kapoor. The fun equation of the two Khans with Anil Kapoor was very much evident during Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, when all three of them danced like there is no tomorrow.

Bollywood’s jhaakas star, Anil Kapoor is currently busy promoting his latest flick Fanney Khan. The movie revolves around the story of a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter’s dream of becoming a singer.

Well, guess who just joined the promotions of Fanney Khan? No points in guessing here as its Aamir and SRK who have come forward to promote Anil’s next by revealing the Fanney Khan of their lives. And both of them termed Anil to be their Fanney Khan.

The videos say it all:

While Shah Rukh Khan revisited the good olden days when he was just an aspiring star and Anil Kapoor, a superstar by then, and how they spent a few hours together. On the other hand, Aamir lauded Anil’s way of slipping into the realness of any character he portrays on the silver screen.

Call it a promotional gimmick or a sweet gesture by both the Khans, but these videos are a must watch. For the unaware, Fanney Khan helmed by Atul Manjrekar, is slated to hit the theatres on August 3.