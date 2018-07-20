Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor to shake a leg on Shammi Kapoor's iconic melody Badan Pe Sitare

After the massive popularity of Fanney Khan's previous tracks; Jawaan Hai Mohabbat and Halka Halka Suroor. The makers of Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's musical comedy will treat the audiences to a new version of Shammi Kapoor's iconic song Badan Pe Sitare Lapete Hue.

The remix version has been sung by Sonu Nigam. Of the recreated version, Fanney Khan’s director Atul Manjrekar said in a statement, "We wanted someone who would do justice to our tribute to the original. It was AK sir who suggested Sonu's name and all of us instantly agreed because who better than him to do justice to this great song." Mr Manjrekar also revealed that the song will feature Anil Kapoor, who will be seen replicating some of Shammi Kapoor's iconic dance moves.

Anil was extremely excited to be a part of the song as his filmmaker-father, Surinder Kapoor, had worked with Shammi Kapoor and he would visit the actor’s house and spend a lot of time with him. “In fact, as a child he even sang and danced to this particular song and his eyes lit up when I had discussed the idea with him,” Atul signs off with a laugh.

Halka Halka Suroor, is also a recreated version of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan song of the same name.

Anil Kapoor, who plays a musician in the film, took trumpet lessons in order to make his character look more authentic. In an interview to mid-day, Anil Kapoor said: "The trumpet is an integral part of my character in the film. My character, Fanney, plays it when he is sad or happy. So I had to make it look real. I was excited to learn a new instrument. It was challenging to emote while using the instrument."

In the film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stars as a singer. The film also features Rajkummar Rao, who reportedly plays Aishwarya's love interest. The movie races the journey of a father (Anil Kapoor), who wishes to make his daughter (Pihu Sand) an established singer.